TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A New York City man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for luring a minor into prostitution.
Bronx resident Richard Ortiz previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a child. The 24-year-old Ortiz admitted collecting money from numerous people who paid to have sex with the minor.
One of those people, 37-year-old Aryeh Goodman of East Brunswick, New Jersey, was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison.
Goodman, a previously convicted sex offender, admitted he answered an ad and met the minor at a motel for sex.
A woman who pleaded guilty to helping Ortiz faces sentencing next month. Gabriella Colon previously pleaded guilty to sex trafficking conspiracy.
