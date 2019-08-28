WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a gunman opened fire on a South Carolina home filled with children, shooting and wounding a 1-year-old.

A release from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile was arrested Tuesday and charged with eight counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Authorities didn’t immediately release the suspect’s name.

The release says the suspect fired into the home early Tuesday morning, hitting the 1-year-old in the leg. Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy says the child is in stable condition.

Authorities didn’t immediately release information on a motive for the shooting.

It’s unclear whether the juvenile has an attorney.

