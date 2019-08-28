The White House press secretary called out CNN on Wednesday evening, accusing the liberal-leaning network of taking a quote of hers out of context for “partisan” purposes.

“@CNN is so biased & dishonest!” Stephanie Grisham wrote on Twitter.

“They just used one of my quotes out of context from another story to try & further their own partisan political agenda. Weaponizing journalism in an effort to undermine this President & those who work for the Administration (and country) must stop!” she concluded.

Ms. Grisham didn’t specify what CNN had done but she made the remarks shortly after a segment in which CNN host John Berman, sitting in for Anderson Cooper, snidely accused President Trump of being a serial liar.

“Was White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham kidding when she asserted President Trump doesn’t lie?” CNN tweeted in promoting a clip that ended with a quote for Ms. Grisham.

Mr. Berman’s 160-second commentary introduced an interview with a Washington Post reporter on his story that Mr. Trump has promised to pardon anyone who breaks the law to build his border wall. Mr. Trump denies the story.

The segment ends with a quote from Ms. Grisham taken from a different story, a profile of Ms. Grisham in which the new press secretary says the president doesn’t lie.

“I don’t think they’re lies,” she told the Post. “I think the president communicates in a way that some people, especially the media, aren’t necessarily comfortable with. A lot of times they take him so literally. I know people will roll their eyes if I say he was just kidding or was speaking in hypotheticals, but sometimes he is.”

