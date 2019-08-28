SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Sioux Falls woman whose toddler who tested positive for THC, the active chemical in marijuana, won’t spend any time behind bars unless she violates terms of her suspended sentence.

Thirty-one-year-old Tiffany Kelsey pleaded guilty to contributing to the abuse or neglect of a minor and failing to report a felony and was sentenced Tuesday to a year of suspended prison time as well as 60 days of electronic monitoring.

The Argus Leader reports Kelsey’s attorney, Amber Eggert, says Kelsey had taken the 14-month-old child with her when she visited a friend who was known to have marijuana last January. Eggert says they believe the child ate a cookie made with marijuana. The toddler tested positive for THC when tested at the hospital.

Lincoln County Deputy State’s Attorney Amanda Eden says Kelsey exposed her child to a dangerous situation.

