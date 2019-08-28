TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Two Arizona men are accused of soliciting undercover agents posing as minors for sex online.

The Office of the Arizona Attorney General said Tuesday that a state grand jury indicted 34-year-old Vladimir Rodriguez and 23-year-old Fabian Tomas Montoya Renteria on charges of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

They also face one count each of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

The indictment says their arrests stem from a multi-agency operation.

Authorities say both men propositioned law enforcement agents for sex acts believing they were young teens.

The men also are accused of showing up at a Tucson home last month to carry out the solicitation.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday if either man had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

