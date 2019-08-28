SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) - The chairman of a Justice Department committee on tribal public safety policy says federal officials have undertaken a range of initiatives in the past year to review handling of cases of missing and murdered Native Americans.

Yet high victimization rates remain.

Trent Shores, who is the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma and chairs the committee on Native American issues, says he is frustrated by persistent statistics of violence in tribal communities.

He adds that he and other federal prosecutors have made a significant push to address them amid a movement among Native Americans, especially women, to bring awareness to missing persons and homicide cases.

Shores and other U.S. attorneys began meeting Wednesday in New Mexico to review law enforcement issues facing tribes.

