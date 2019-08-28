SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A former Salt Lake City police officer who was fired after he was caught on video roughly arresting a nurse who refused to draw blood from a patient has been hired to work at a jail in northern Utah.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Detective Jeff Payne was hired Aug. 9 for a part-time job at the Weber County Jail.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office recently hired a former University of Utah detective who was fired after mishandling concerns from student athlete Lauren McCluskey, who was later murdered by her ex-boyfriend.

Payne was fired in 2017 after arresting Alex Wubbels, who refused to allow him to draw blood from a patient unconscious after a car crash.

Payne insisted, and the dispute ended with him dragging her outside.

His attorney and a jail spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

