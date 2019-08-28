By - Associated Press - Wednesday, August 28, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say investigators believe the fatal shooting of a woman may have been related to drugs.

Police say the woman was in an apartment Tuesday when somebody shot her multiple times through a security screen and then fled before officers arrived.

Her identity wasn’t released and no immediate arrest was made.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide