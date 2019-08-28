Attorney General William Barr is slated to personally spend over $30,000 at one of President Trump’s hotels in December, according to a new report.

Mr. Barr has signed a contract for his annual ‘family holiday party’ at Trump International Hotel on December 8th in the presidential ballroom, complete with a four-hour open bar and buffet, according to The Washington Post.

A Justice Department official said Mr. Barr will be paying for the entire party himself and only booked the Trump property because all other spaces in D.C. were booked.

“Career ethics officials were consulted and they determined that ethics rules did not prohibit him from hosting his annual party at the Trump hotel,” the official said.

The booking comes as the Justice Department defends the president against lawsuits from Maryland, D.C. and several lawmakers accusing Mr. Trump is violating the emoluments clause of the Constitution and profiting off the presidency.

The federal government and Republicans have reportedly spent over $18 million at Mr. Trump’s properties since he took office, according to data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics website OpenSecrets.org.

