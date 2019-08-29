YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington radio station has returned on air nearly a year after burglars robbed the station of essential production equipment.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that KYNR 1490-AM station on the Yakama Indian Reservation hosted its first shows Thursday using a makeshift system.

Authorities say burglars took the station’s control board, microphones, printers, and the emergency alert system in October.

Station hosts say they are still waiting for a replacement control board after the first new one had programming issues.

Hosts say a mixing board that relies on analog radio transmission allowed the station to get back on air for now, but with fewer channels.

Authorities say the Federal Communications Commission wanted to know whether the theft was an attempt to impede the station’s ability to inform the public.

