BALD KNOB, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas prosecutor has been arrested for a third time for driving while intoxicated.

Jail records show John H. Bell faces charges of DWI on a suspended license and a DWI-3rd offense following his Monday arrest in White County. He is also charged for not having proof of insurance, driving without a license and refusal to submit to the breathalyzer test.

Bell is a deputy prosecuting attorney for Woodruff County. Prosecuting attorney Todd Murray says Bell is now on a leave of absence.

Jail records show the 50-year-old attorney faced another DWI charge earlier this summer.

In a statement, Bell said his arrest wasn’t “appropriate” considering his position. He apologized for the “pain and embarrassment” he caused his family and colleagues. He says he’s prioritizing addressing his personal issues.

