LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say a woman who allegedly set fire to a Southern California home, killing a brother and sister, is being charged with murder.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that 24-year-old Khala Swasey was charged with two counts of murder with special circumstance.

Firefighters responded Aug. 22 to reports of a burning home in Los Angeles and found two people unconscious in the rear bedroom.

Authorities identified the residents as 66-year-old George Hills and his 53-year-old sister, Yolanda McGruder, who both died at a local hospital.

Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. William Hayes tells a news conference investigators have determined the fire was intentionally set.

Swasey was arrested Aug. 27 in Pasadena.

She is being held without bail, pending arraignment.

