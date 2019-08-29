WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - An autopsy has found that a Wichita toddler who died at a motel overdosed on the addiction treatment medication methadone.
KAKE-TV reports that the autopsy results for 2-year-old Zayden JayNesahkluah were released Wednesday.
Kayden’s body was found May 31 at a Wichita motel. His mother, 23-year-old Kimberly Compass , was charged earlier this month with first-degree murder. Her next court date is scheduled for Sept. 5.
Zayden is at least the ninth child age 5 or younger to die in the Wichita area under suspicious circumstances since 2017. Several of the children died after state welfare officials had contact with their families.
