Authorities say a third prisoner was in a transport van when a husband and wife wanted for murder overpowered two guards and fled earlier this week.

U.S. Marshal David Gonzales told The Associated Press on Thursday that there was a male inmate on Monday when Blane and Susan Barksdale faked a medical emergency, prompting guards to pull off a Utah highway.

Gonzales says the prisoner stayed behind when the couple abandoned the van and the tied-up guards near a rural Arizona town.

He told authorities that he did not want to be part of any escape.

The Barksdales were being transported to face murder charges in Arizona.

