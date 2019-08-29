President Trump revived the U.S. Space Command in a formal White House ceremony Thursday, putting the commander-in-chief a step closer to launching a military branch focused on the final frontier.

Mr. Trump said the command will protect U.S. satellites and watch for enemy missile launches under the leadership of Air Force Gen. John Raymond.

“The dangers to our country constantly evolve, and so must we,” Mr. Trump said from the Rose Garden. “Now, [for] those who wish to harm the United States, to seek to challenge us in the ultimate high ground of space — it’s going to be a whole different ball game.”

Thursday’s action does not establish a separate “Space Force,” which must be approved by Congress.

Still, Mr. Trump hailed the revival of the command as a special moment.

“This is a landmark day, one that recognizes the centrality of space to America’s national security and defense,” he said.

The president frequently touts his dream of a separate Space Force at campaign rallies. Capitol Hill is inching forward on the plan as part of spending legislation. The idea is to house the Space Force under the Air Force for now.

Mr. Trump’s first defense secretary, James Mattis, was wary of spending defense dollars on the project but the current secretary, Mark Esper, has offered support.

Reviving the Space Command was an easier lift for the Pentagon. The command existed decades ago, though was dissolved into the Strategic Command as part of a military reorganization following the Sept. 11 attacks.

