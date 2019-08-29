President Trump said Thursday that he thinks he would be “disloyal” to his supporters if he agreed to be interviewed on CNN.

“CNN, in particular, is begging me to do an interview, and I just think it would be disloyal to my followers,” Mr. Trump told Fox News Radio host Brian Kilmeade.

“I think it would be very disloyal to people that are Trump fans and people that voted for me and people that are going to vote again,” Mr. Trump added.

Mr. Trump has not sat for an interview with CNN since taking office in January 2017, The Hill reported. An analysis released in May by Media Matters for American, a progressive watchdog group, found that 11 out of 12 of the president’s most recent nationally televised interviews were granted to either Fox News or Fox Business.

Mr. Trump has recently railed against Fox News, however, taking aim at the network from his Twitter account for allegedly “heavily promoting the Democrats.”

“We have to start looking for a new News Outlet,” Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday. “Fox isn’t working for us anymore!”

“I am not happy with Fox,” Mr. Trump told Mr. Kilmeade on Thursday.

Recent polling indicates Americans have widely varying opinions on the network, meanwhile. The results of a survey conducted by Suffolk University and USA Today released Wednesday found that Fox News was ranked first Wednesday in terms of being both the most and least trusted television network among U.S. voters.

