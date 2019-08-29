Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Poland this weekend instead of President Trump, who will stay in the U.S. to monitor Hurricane Dorian as it barrels toward Florida.

Mr. Trump was scheduled to attend a ceremony in Warsaw mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II.

“It’s something very important for me, to be here. The storm looks like it could be a very very big one indeed,” Mr. Trump said from the White House Rose Garden.

Mr. Trump said he spoke to Polish President Andrzej Duda to offer his best wishes and will reschedule his trip.

Spinning at 85 mph, Dorian is the biggest storm of the season so far and expected to make landfall over the Labor Day weekend.

