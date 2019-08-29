Fired FBI Director James B. Comey broke Justice Department rules when he wrote and leaked memos detailing his conversations with President Trump and mishandled classified information, but he did not actually leak any secrets, an inspector general concluded in a report Thursday.

Mr. Comey’s decision to keep copies of the memos as personal documents and to deploy them for his own purposes after he was fired could have jeopardized the ongoing investigation, the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General said.

“By not safeguarding sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI employment, and by using it to create public pressure for official action, Comey set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees — and the many thousands more former FBI employees — who similarly have access to or knowledge of non-public information,” the inspector general concluded.

Investigators said Mr. Comey was guilty of hypocrisy, having extolled the importance of respecting the rules yet breaking them when he felt it would advance his own interests.

They rejected his defense that he was acting out of patriotism, saying if every FBI employee felt he or she could act according to that rule, it would leave the bureau unable to operate.

The memos contained classified information and Mr. Comey should have made that clear, the inspector general said.

It referred its findings to the Justice Department, citing several laws the former director may have violated. The department declined to prosecute the ex-FBI chief.

Mr. Comey, on Twitter, characterized the report as a vindication, since it concluded he didn’t leak classified information.

“I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a ‘sorry we lied about you’ would be nice,” he said. “And to all those who’ve spent two years talking about me ‘going to jail’ or being a ‘liar and a leaker’ — ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president.”

But Rep. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, said the report found Mr. Comey misused his confidential communications with the president for his own personal gain.

“His actions were disgraceful and part of a wider effort within the Obama Justice Department to undermine President Trump,” the Ohio Republican said.

The inspector general’s report is part of a broader investigation into the way the FBI handled Mr. Trump both during the 2016 presidential campaign and as it continued its probe into Russian meddling in the election.

The memos are a small but fascinating part of that.

Mr. Comey wrote them after seven of his nine one-on-one conversations with Mr. Trump beginning during the presidential transition period, up through his firing in 2017.

The first memo documented Mr. Comey’s astounding initial meeting with Mr. Trump on Jan. 7, 2017, when he informed the president-elect of contents of the so-called Steele Dossier, a now-largely discredited document that suggested Russian officials had dirt on Mr. Trump, but which the FBI had treated as valid evidence in 2016.

Mr. Comey did officially mark that memo “Secret.”

Other memos detailed conversations with Mr. Trump about Mr. Comey’s own future at the FBI, and aspects of the ongoing counterintelligence investigation aimed at Trump associates, officially known in the FBI as “Crossfire Hurricane.” Mr. Trump was not told of the investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.