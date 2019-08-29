Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden says he’s on the hunt for a woman or minority running mate who can help him tackle the “white man’s problem” of racism.

The Democrat told reporters Tuesday that “white folks” from America’s inception to the present day are responsible for “institutional racism,” and that President Trump’s administration has exacerbated the problem.

Blasting racism as “overwhelmingly a white man’s problem visited on people of color,” Mr. Biden said the problem would “not be tolerated” if he is elected.

“White folks are the reason we have institutional racism,” the Democrat said. “There has always been racism in America. White supremacists have always existed, they still exist.”

Mr. Biden declined to estimate the percentage of white supremacists in the nation but insisted “it’s real, it’s there,” USA Today reported Wednesday.

He then said that aiding him in his efforts to combat racism would “preferably” be “someone who was of color and who was of a different gender.”

“I’m not making that commitment until I know that the person I’m dealing with I can completely, thoroughly trust, is authentic, and is on the same page,” he said.

Mr. Biden made a similar comment on racism while speaking to a South Carolina crowd Wednesday, although he dropped the adverb “overwhelmingly” from his assessment.

“It’s a white man’s problem. White men are responsible for it — not black men,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.