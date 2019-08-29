Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. on Wednesday endorsed Democrat Dan McCready, who is squaring off against Republican Dan Bishop next month in a do-over congressional race in North Carolina.

“Dan McCready is precisely the kind of leader that North Carolina deserves: one who’ll put country over party, who’s brought jobs to his community, and who will protect coverage for those with preexisting conditions — not dismantle it to cut taxes for the rich,” said Mr. Biden, the front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Mr. McCready and Mr. Bishop held their first and only debate of the race on Wednesday, ahead of the Sept. 10 election.

President Trump’s reelection campaign announced earlier this week that Mr. Trump will hold a rally on the eve of the election in Fayetteville.

The special election will help close the books on the 2018 campaign season and could be a test of Mr. Trump’s cachet in traditionally Republican-leaning districts ahead of 2020.

Last year, Mr. McCready had squared off against Republican Mark Harris. But the election was canceled, as Harris campaign official Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. was charged with illegally collecting absentee ballots on behalf of the Republican candidate.

Mr. Biden had also endorsed Mr. McCready in 2018.

The GOP-leaning district that includes part of Charlotte has been in Republican hands for decades, but Democrats are hopeful that antipathy to Mr. Trump and the sour taste from the scandal last year can boost Mr. McCready and net them another House seat.

