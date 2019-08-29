President Trump’s personal assistant reportedly resigned Thursday after having talked to reporters about the Trump family and White House operations.

Citing “two people familiar with her exit,” the New York Times reported Thursday evening that Madeleine Westerhout would be leaving a White House post she had held since Mr. Trump’s inauguration.

According to one of those sources, the sudden departure came the same day the president discovered “she had indiscreetly shared details about his family and the Oval Office operations she was part of” in an off-the-record dinner with reporters.

The resignation took effect immediately and Ms. Westerhout will not be at the White House on Friday.

Ms. Westerhout has served as Mr. Trump’s gatekeeper for his entire administration, her office sitting in front of the Oval Office.

