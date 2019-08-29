PHOENIX (AP) - Police in Phoenix have arrested a man accused of raising a long rifle in the direction of officers, prompting an officer to fire his weapon.

They say 32-year-old Anastacio Pasqual Pacheco is jailed on suspicion of aggravated assault on a police officer, prohibited possession of a firearm and discharging of a firearm within city limits.

It was unclear Wednesday if Pacheco has a lawyer.

Police responded to reports of a man shooting into the air Tuesday night.

They knocked on the front door of Pacheco’s house and noticed he was holding a rifle through the metal security screen.

Police say Pacheco raised the rifle toward law enforcement before an officer fired his weapon through the screen door.

Authorities say Pacheco dropped his weapon and was taken into custody.

