TEMECULA, Calif. (AP) - Riverside County authorities have found illegal marijuana growing operations inside two suburban homes.

The Sheriff’s Department says about 700 marijuana plants were found Wednesday in a Temecula-area home after a caller reported four or five people were breaking into the residence.

Deputies found an open door and conducted a safety sweep. No one was found but they did discover the illegal marijuana grow and a search warrant was obtained.

On Saturday, county firefighters responding to a report of residential flooding in the Temescal Valley area requested deputies to respond to an illegal pot grow.

The Sheriff’s Department says 3,000 plants were removed.

