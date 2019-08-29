Police said Wednesday a 19-year-old North Carolina university admitted to prepping for a shooting massacre before being detained by authorities.

Officials arrested Paul Steber — a High Point University freshman — after receiving a tip from a classmate, according to ABC News.

He has been charged with two felony counts of having a gun on campus after two firearms — a 12-gauge shotgun and a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol — were allegedly found in his dorm room.

He received an additional count for making a mass violence threat and is being held on a $2 million bail.

Police said Mr. Steber had been studying past mass shootings since December and moved to North Carolina specifically because of the states more lenient gun laws, giving himself a Christmas deadline to carry out his mass shooting.

He planned to kill his roommate and then himself if his roommate was admitted to a fraternity and he wasn’t, authorities said.

Mr. Steber purchased the firearms this week and it is unknown whether the firearms were obtained legally.

While authorities gave no further details of the plan, they said he has no prior criminal history.

The High Point police department issued a statement praising the student who made officials aware of the Boston native’s actions.

“This incident illustrates the importance of the public reporting suspicious activity to authorities,” the statement said. “Information from the public is often the critical first step in preventing acts of mass violence.”

