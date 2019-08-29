PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A group of Occupy ICE protesters will not face criminal charges under a deal reached with federal prosecutors.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that six protesters were charged with failing to obey lawful orders outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Portland last year.

The group was scheduled for trial next month.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has dropped formal misdemeanor charges and filed the cases as citations.

Assistant U.S. attorney Michelle Kerin told a judge Wednesday that the protesters agreed to each pay $100 fines, complete 10 hours of community service and remain 200 feet (61 meters) away from the facility for a year.

Defense attorney Philip Lewis says the demonstrators were protesting the Trump administration’s policy of separating children and parents detained after crossing the southern U.S. border.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.