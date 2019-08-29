MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Mesa police say officers responding to a report of gunshots found two people dead in a home early Thursday morning.
Police say it appears multiple shots were fired inside the home and that their investigation continues.
No additional information has been released.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.