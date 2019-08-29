A senior Justice Department official viewed porn on his work computer and lied about it to investigators, the department’s watchdog said Thursday.

An inspector general report said an unnamed deputy assistant attorney general viewed sexually explicit websites and conducted “numerous” searches for pornographic materials on his government-issued computer.

The official also lied to investigators when confronted about the explicit material, the inspector general found. Ultimately, he confessed after the investigators presented the results of a forensic examination of the computer.

Prosecution of the deputy assistant attorney general was declined, and the official resigned before the probe was concluded.

