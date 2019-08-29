LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a man is charged with murder in the death of his 3-month-old daughter.

News outlets report the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home near Denton on Wednesday and found an infant unconscious and not breathing.

Emergency personnel took the baby to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries. According the sheriff’s office, an investigation determined the baby’s death was due to abuse by the father.

The sheriff’s office charged 30-year-old Brandon Dean Patton with murder and child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Patton is jailed without bond and it couldn’t be determined on Thursday whether he has an attorney.

