PHOENIX (AP) - The Latest a couple suspected of murder who escaped while authorities brought them from New York to Arizona (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

Authorities say a third prisoner was in a transport van when a husband and wife wanted for murder overpowered two guards and fled earlier this week.

U.S. Marshal David Gonzales told The Associated Press on Thursday that there was a male inmate on Monday when Blane and Susan Barksdale faked a medical emergency, prompting guards to pull off a Utah highway.

Gonzales says the prisoner stayed behind when the couple abandoned the van and the tied-up guards near a rural Arizona town.

He told authorities that he did not want to be part of any escape.

The Barksdales were being transported to face murder charges in Arizona.

___

1 p.m.

The U.S. marshal for Arizona says a fugitive couple suspected of murder escaped by tying up two security guards near the Utah state line.

In an interview Thursday with Phoenix radio station KTAR-FM, David Gonzales shared more details about how 56-year-old Blane Barksdale and 59-year-old Susan Barksdale escaped on Monday.

Authorities say the couple was being extradited from upstate New York to Arizona to face murder charges in the killing of a Tucson man.

Authorities say the couple overpowered their escorts and fled to Arizona.

Gonzales says it took the civilian guards two to three hours to break out.

He says the Barksdales had been gone for eight hours by the time investigators got there.

They were last seen with a red GMC pickup, which they got from an acquaintance.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.