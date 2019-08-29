President Trump said Thursday he’s preparing to announce a “giant package” to boost demand for ethanol, responding to rising concerns in rural America about the administration’s exemptions for refineries from blending biofuels.

“The Farmers are going to be so happy when they see what we are doing for Ethanol, not even including the E-15, year around, which is already done,” the president tweeted. “It will be a giant package, get ready! At the same time I was able to save the small refineries from certain closing. Great for all!”

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told farmers and producers in Illinois Wednesday that Mr. Trump will soon announce a plan to “mitigate” the loss of an estimated 4 billion gallons of ethanol from refinery exemptions granted by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Mr. Perdue said one proposal would strengthen infrastructure to allow greater use of E15, a higher ethanol blend of gasoline that had been barred during the summer. Mr. Trump lifted that restriction this year.

The Renewable Fuel Standard requires refiners to blend biofuels into their gasoline or buy credits to fund other refiners that can. The administration has issued 85 ethanol waivers for small refineries since Mr. Trump took office; the biofuels industry says the exemptions are causing 15 ethanol plants to close nationwide.

Farmers also are feeling the squeeze through lower demand for corn, at the same time they’ve lost access to the Chinese market due to Beijing’s tariff war with the U.S.

