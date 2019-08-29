DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A prosecutor in Ohio says a woman who resided in an apartment where a missing man’s body was found has been charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. says grand jurors on Wednesday indicted 52-year-old Christine Michael on charges that also include failure to report knowledge of a death.

Heck’s statement said West Carrollton police found 69-year-old Jerry Wayne Truett’s body in a bedroom of Michael’s residence Feb. 26. He had been reported missing Dec. 4 in Miami Township.

The county coroner determined Truett died about three to four months before his body was found. WHIO-TV reports coroner’s office records showed he died from an accidental overdose involving fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol intoxication.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Michael.

