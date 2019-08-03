The White House on Saturday said President Trump has been updated on the reported mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Police on the scene told reporters there have been “multiple fatalities” and there is one person in custody.

“The president has been briefed on the shooting in El Paso, and we continue to monitor the situation,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Steven Groves said.

Mr. Trump has spoken with Attorney General William Barr and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, according to Mr. Groves.

“Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter. “Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!”

