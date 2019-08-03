Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings said Saturday that President Trump is welcome to visit Baltimore’s “beautiful neighborhoods,” but the lawmaker said he doesn’t have time for people who disparage his city.

Speaking at the dedication of a community park near his home, Mr. Cummings said he would be happy to host Mr. Trump, who last week criticized Baltimore as a “rat and rodent infested mess.”

“I welcome him to come visit,” the lawmaker said. “And I’d love for him to sit down and talk to the doctors at Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland, and see the beautiful neighborhoods of our city. I’d be happy to have him.”

He said if Mr. Trump does visit, “he will see strong people who get up and they go out to work on the early bus.”

An intruder tried to break into Mr. Cummings’s home a week ago, and the president commented with apparent sarcasm Friday about the attempted burglary, tweeting “Too bad!” The president later said he did not intend it as a “wise-guy” remark, but was simply commenting on the news.

The lawmaker said he had no comment about the president’s remark.

“I’m not going to go there. I’m too busy doing the work of my people,” Mr. Cummings told reporters.

With members of the national media covering the park dedication, the lawmaker declared, “Come to Baltimore. Do not just criticize us. But come to Baltimore. I promise you, you will be welcome.”

“I promise you we will give you every bit of hospitality we got,” he said, “because every time you come to Baltimore, every time you spend a few dollars in a hotel, that means somebody in this neighborhood is working. It gives them a job. It gives them hope.”

The president has criticized Mr. Cummings and other Democratic city leaders for squandering billions in federal aid without improving the city.

Mr. Cummings is chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which is conducting investigations of the president and his administration.

