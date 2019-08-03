PITTSBURGH (AP) - A former Pittsburgh homicide detective accused of filing false police reports and evidence-tampering has been fined $200 after pleading no contest to two counts.
Fifty-three-year-old Margaret Sherwood entered the no contest plea Friday to hindering prosecution or apprehension by providing false information to law enforcement. In such a plea, a defendant doesn’t acknowledge guilt but concedes that prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction.
State prosecutors accused her of providing false information in two 2014 slayings and trying to scuttle a domestic violence prosecution of a jailhouse informant.
Sherwood was hired as a police officer in 1989 and retired in June 2018 after 27 years
Defense attorney Patrick Thomassey suggested that his client was a “scapegoat” and said she wanted to get on with her life.
