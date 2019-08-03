MAPLEWOOD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a suspected double homicide in a suburban neighborhood in northern New Jersey.

Prosecutors in Essex County say the bodies of a man and woman were found in a Maplewood Township home at about 6 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities haven’t yet released the names of the victims. Autopsies are planned to determine the cause of death, but prosecutors said a homicide investigation was opened.

No arrests have been announced.

Police tape can be seen around the home and earlier, the street was blocked off by authorities.

