VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Military officials say a Navy sailor has been shot and killed after fleeing a traffic stop in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region.

News outlets report that the shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Friday on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach.

A Navy news release says the sailor was spotted driving erratically. Security personnel tried to stop him, but the Navy says he sped toward a gate at speeds approaching 60 mph (97km/h).

According to the Navy, security barriers were activated and the sailor struck a gas pump as he changed course. He then fled on foot and was shot after a struggle with security personnel.

The Navy did not identify the man, an enlisted sailor.

Two Navy security personnel were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

