CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A law enforcement official says robbers got over $200,000 in cash when they robbed a Wells Fargo ATM in Carson City.

Authorities generally don’t disclose amounts of money stolen in robberies but the Nevada Appeal reports that Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong confirmed the amount stolen Monday.

Furlong said there was a lot of cash in the ATM because it had just been restocked and that the robbers “knew what they were doing.”

The robbers who accosted a technician serving the ATM were described as African American men wearing purple hoodies to conceal their faces. They left in a silver car.

