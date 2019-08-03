BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakotans will be allowed to shop on Sunday morning for the first time since statehood.

The Legislature in March voted to repeal the state’s longstanding Sunday business restrictions that are rooted in religious tradition.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says about a dozen states have some form of Sunday sales laws, but only North Dakota prohibited shopping on Sunday morning.

Bismarck business owner Jeff Hinz says he will continue to be closed on Sunday mornings. He says he doesn’t want to work on Sunday mornings and won’t force any of his 60 employees to do it either.

