JASPER, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say opiods, meth and other drugs are ravaging Walker County in northern Alabama.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that at least 254 people died from drug overdoses in Walker County between 2008 and 2017.

Al.com reports that this equates to about 38 deaths per 100,000 residents each year - the highest rate of any Alabama county, for which CDC data is publicly available.

Walker County’s overdose rate is more than double the statewide rate of about 15 deaths per 100,000 people.

Federal data shows that Walker County was also home to Alabama’s highest opioid prescription rate. With just over 63,000 people, Walker County pharmacies received nearly 9 million prescription pain pills per year between 2006 and 2012.

