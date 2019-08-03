WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware are now offering a reward as they investigate the theft of a historical marker that memorializes the lynching of a black man accused of raping and killing a white girl.

New Castle County said Saturday that a $2,000 reward is available to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of those responsible for the theft.

A concerned citizen noticed on Thursday that the state marker erected in June to commemorate the lynching of George White was missing.

White, an ex-convict, was accused of killing 17-year-old Helen Bishop, whose throat was cut.

In June 1903, a mob stormed a workhouse where White was being held, dragged him to the scene of the assault on Bishop, then burned him to death.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.