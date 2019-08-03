BLACKSTONE, Mass. (AP) - Police in Massachusetts say a $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot a pet cat with an arrow.

The animal had to be euthanized after being shot Thursday night. Police believe a crossbow may have been used.

Acting Blackstone Police Chief Gregory Gilmore says an individual who wants to remain anonymous heard about the incident and offered a $500 cash reward to anyone who can help officers identify and apprehend the person responsible.

Gilmore says the department wants to thank the individual for offering “this generous reward” and urged anyone with information about the case to contact the police.

