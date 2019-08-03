The White House has suspended the press pass of journalist Brian Karem, who got into a verbal altercation with former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka at a Rose Garden event last month.

Mr. Karem said on Twitter that he received an email from the White House late Friday afternoon that his pass will be suspended for 30 days as of Monday. He is a writer for Playboy magazine and also an analyst for CNN.

Mr. Karem said he will appeal the decision. Playboy called the suspension “incredibly concerning.”

“Since 1953, Playboy has fought to protect First Amendment rights, and the fight must continue today,” the magazine tweeted.

Mr. Karem was covering an event in the White House Rose Garden last month when he commented loudly that some pro-Trump attendees were “eager for demonic possession.” Mr. Gorka, a conservative radio host who previously worked at the White House, confronted Mr. Karem, who then offered to take their conversation outside. Mr. Karem later said he wasn’t challenging Mr. Gorka to a fight.

A few days later, the president tweeted, “@SebGorka Wins Big, No Contest!”

