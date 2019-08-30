ONALASKA, Wis. (AP) - Police are investigating the discovery of a body at a storage facility in Onalaska.
WXOW-TV reports the body of a 60-year-old man was discovered Thursday afternoon in a unit at Edwards Mini Storage.
Police Chief Charles Ashbeck says the death is suspicious because of the location of the body. The identity of the man was not released.
