ONALASKA, Wis. (AP) - Police are investigating the discovery of a body at a storage facility in Onalaska.

WXOW-TV reports the body of a 60-year-old man was discovered Thursday afternoon in a unit at Edwards Mini Storage.

Police Chief Charles Ashbeck says the death is suspicious because of the location of the body. The identity of the man was not released.

