A coalition of conservative groups announced its support Friday for the Trump administration’s proposed revised tailpipe emission standards, following decisions by several automakers to side with California’s stricter fuel-economy requirements.

The Conservative Action Project, which includes dozens of groups such as the Family Research Council, the Heritage Foundation, the Club for Growth and FreedomWorks, said the administration’s effort to freeze current mileage standards “will make cars safer and more affordable.”

“The proposed Trump administration regulations are estimated to save American consumers an average of nearly $2,500 on each new vehicle purchased,” the coalition said in a statement. “By reducing the cost per vehicle, these new rules will allow families to get into newer, safer vehicles.”

A senior administration official told The Washington Times, “Revising the current CAFE standards will make vehicles safer and more affordable — savings America families an average of nearly $2500 on new vehicle purchases. This move is right in line with President Trump’s deregulation efforts and will benefit all Americans.”

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Thursday urged federal and California regulators to reach a compromise on mileage standards that would provide “regulatory certainty.”

“There is a growing consensus that the current standards, which require steep annual mileage improvements through model year 2025, are not reasonably achievable and must be significantly revised,” wrote Chamber Executive Vice President Neil Bradley. “It is also clear that the administration’s proposal to hold standards flat beginning in model year 2020 is insufficient — continued progress on fuel economy and emissions reductions can be achieved without undue harm to the economy, and predictable year-over-year efficiency improvements are key to enabling the U.S. to maintain environmental and manufacturing leadership.”

Ford, BMW, Honda and Volkswagen have joined California in agreeing to increase fleet fuel-economy standards essentially as laid out by the Obama administration, bypassing President Trump’s proposal to keep the current requirements in place through the mid-2020s.

The administration plans to issue a final rule on mileage standards within the next few months. Administration officials say in addition to keeping down the cost of cars, it will ensure a nationwide standard on emissions instead of a patchwork quilt of state requirements.

