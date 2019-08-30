NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Two young men are dead and a third hospitalized after a stabbing in southeastern Massachusetts.

The Bristol District Attorney’s office says a 19-year-old man is under arrest in connection with the violence Thursday night at a home in North Attleborough.

Investigators say 21-year-old Aidan Hanrahan was pronounced dead at the scene and another 21-year-old man, Joshua Lemken, died after being taken to Rhode Island Hospital. The third victim is hospitalized in serious, but stable, condition.

Prosecutors say Daniel Randall faces arraignment Friday on two charges of murder and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.

Investigators have not revealed if they know of a motive for the stabbings. All of the men are North Attleborough residents.

