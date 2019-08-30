President Trump said Friday that the U.S. isn’t responsible for a “catastrophic” missile accident in Iran, but seemed to taunt Tehran by wishing Iranians “good luck” in finding the cause of the explosion.

“The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The president also posted a detailed photograph of the accident site that appeared to be taken by satellite. It is labeled with descriptions such as “damaged propellant burner trailer.”

Mr. Trump tweeted over the photo of the heavily damaged missile launch pad, “I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site One.”

A rocket exploded Thursday on the launch pad at the Khomeini Space Center in Iran, according to reports.

U.S. officials believe Tehran is using the site to boost its development of ballistic missiles.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have been on the rise. Iran shot down a U.S. Navy surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz in June; U.S. forces shot down an Iranian drone a month later in the region.

