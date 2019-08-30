MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters confirmed on Friday that Dorian has become an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Dorian gained new strength in recent hours and now has maximum sustained winds near 130 mph (215 kph).

It says in an updated statement at 8:30 p.m. EDT Friday that hurricane hunter aircraft detected the change in strength recently.

The storm is centered about 400 miles (645 kilometers) east of the northwestern Bahamas.

