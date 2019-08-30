Two men who faked being U.S. military veterans were sentenced to write down the 6,756 names of Americans killed in the Iraqi and Afghanistan wars in a unique sentence handed down by a Montana judge last week.

The two Great Falls, Montana men — Ryan Morris and Troy Nelson — attempted to claim veteran status to receive lesser sentences and to be admitted to Veterans Treatment Court, run by Cascade County District Judge Greg Pinski, which provides addiction and healthcare treatment for former service members.

Judge Pinski scolded the men for falsely claiming military veteran status by reading the names of Montanans who had died in the Middle East serving in the U.S. Armed Forces and showing them a video of a man who allegedly faked his service being confronted by veterans, according to KTVH.

Morris was then sentenced to 10 years in prison for a burglary conviction with a three-year suspension while Mr. Nelson received five years with a two-year suspension.

However, once their sentences are up, Judge Pinski has additional work Morris and Nelson need to accomplish before they can be considered for parole. They will have to handwrite all 6,756 Americans killed in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and additionally must handwrite all forty obituaries of Montanans killed in combat.

They must also handwrite apology letters to seven veterans organizations, complete 441 hours of community service, and must, while under supervision of the court, wear signs during local Memorial and Veterans Day ceremonies that read: “I AM A LIAR. I AM NOT A VETERAN. I STOLE VALOR. I DISHONORED ALL VETERANS.”

