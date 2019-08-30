DOVER, Del. (AP) - A judge has tossed drug evidence seized by police who illegally searched the home of a Delaware man suspected of public lewdness.

The judge ruled Thursday that Dover police unlawfully entered and searched a home where Lewis Foreman had been hiding.

Police tracked Foreman to the home in January 2019 after a man exposed himself outside a Target store, several days after being seen masturbating in a store fitting room. Foreman briefly hid in the attic of the home before surrendering.

Police then conducted a warrantless search of the home before seizing almost nine pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia and more than $4,400 in cash.

The judge said police were not in “hot pursuit” of Foreman, and that there was no threat or emergency that justified the unlawful entry and search.

