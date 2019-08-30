Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell says she wants Hurricane Dorian to make a “direct hit” on President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

The National Hurricane Center warned Floridians this week that they may be facing 130-mph winds if the Category 3 storm strengthens into a Category 4 storm, but Ms. Campbell told over 42,000 Twitter followers that she is “rooting” for a path that affects Mr. Trump.

“I’m rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago!” she tweeted on Thursday.

Critics quickly pointed out the gruesome nature of her wish.

“When my parents die will you come to the funeral and make tacky jokes there too?” asked one reader.

“Your wishes of targeted destruction by natural forces, which always has collateral damage, are very creepy and unhinged,” added another.

Ms. Campbell eventually deleted the tweet, but not before chiding her critics, Fox News reported.

“As there are in Puerto Rico — sorry you don’t get snark — but Trump’s indifference to suffering is intolerable! [It would] also help if he tackled climate change which is making hurricanes more destructive! Instead, he will remove limits on methane! Get a grip!”

Her stint as prime minister lasted roughly five months in the early 1990s after the resignation of Brian Mulroney in 1993, faced backlash for the tweet, many calling it “embarrassing” and “disgusting.”

The storm is expected to make landfall on Monday.

“It’s going to impact the entirety of Florida, and residents need to be prepared,” Acting FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor told CNN on Friday. “So, take the time now … to understand what your local risk is.”

Update: Ms. Campbell backtracked from her “get a grip” response to critics and issued the followed apology on Friday: “I have deleted my tweet about the hurricane & Mar a Lago and sincerely apologize to all it offended. It was intended as sarcasm-not a serious wish of harm. Throwaway lines get a life of their own on Twitter. I shd know better. Mea culpa.”

As there are in Puerto Rico- sorry you don’t get snark- but Trump’s indifference to suffering is intolerable! Wd also help if he tackled climate change which is making hurricanes more destructive! Instead, he will remove limits on methane! Get a grip! — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) August 29, 2019

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.